Warriors' Stephen Curry: Considered doubtful for Wednesday

Curry's injury is listed as a sprained right ankle and he's been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Curry received an MRI Tuesday, which has revealed it's just a sprain. However, despite originally being ruled out a day in advance for Wednesday's contest, Curry will now be given a doubtful designation, which gives him an outside chance of playing if he were to make unexpected improvement overnight. Still, Curry is likely going to sit out, which should mean more minutes for the likes of Shaun Livingston, Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala. Look for Curry's status to be updated again after Wednesday's morning shootaround.