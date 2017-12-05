Warriors' Stephen Curry: Considered doubtful for Wednesday
Curry's injury is listed as a sprained right ankle and he's been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Curry received an MRI Tuesday, which has revealed it's just a sprain. However, despite originally being ruled out a day in advance for Wednesday's contest, Curry will now be given a doubtful designation, which gives him an outside chance of playing if he were to make unexpected improvement overnight. Still, Curry is likely going to sit out, which should mean more minutes for the likes of Shaun Livingston, Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala. Look for Curry's status to be updated again after Wednesday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI results expected Tuesday, out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: X-rays come back negative•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: X-Rays negative on ankle•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits Monday's game with ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play as expected Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...