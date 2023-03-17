Curry (thumb) "should be good to go" for Friday's matchup at Atlanta, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Curry is officially listed as questionable but is expected to play through left thumb soreness. He's coming off a 50-point game against the Clippers and could see extra usage Friday with Draymond Green (suspension) sidelined.
