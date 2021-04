Curry registered 37 points (12-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's win over the Hawks.

Curry struggled from deep but still found a way to post a dominant performance in his return following a one-game absence. The star point guard has reached the 35-point mark 12 times already and is on a blistering scoring run, as he has scored at least 32 points in each of his last three appearances.