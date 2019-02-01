Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hit 10 triples in loss Thursday
Curry finished with 41 points (14-27 FG, 10-18 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-104 loss to the 76ers.
The Warriors gave up a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter, losing their first game in since early January. Curry kept the Warriors in the game late with some clutch shooting but it wasn't enough as the 76ers ran out nine-point victors. Curry continues to be one of the best overall players in fantasy and has now connected on over 50 percent of his shot attempts in eight of his past 10 games. He will likely push for a top-three finish this season barring any injury setbacks.
