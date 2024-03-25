Curry chipped in 31 points (9-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to Minnesota.

It's the second time in the last five games Curry has topped 30 points, and the future Hall of Famer looks fully recovered from the ankle injury that cost him the three games prior. During that stretch, the 36-year-old guard has averaged 25.6 points, 5.6 boards, 4.4 threes and 4.2 assists, and in the month of March he's drained at least three treys in all eight games in which he played 24-plus minutes.