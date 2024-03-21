Curry registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 137-116 victory over the Grizzlies.

While it was a fairly pedestrian performance by his MVP standards, Curry did drain his 300th three-pointer of the season -- making him the only player in NBA history with five such campaigns on his resume. The 36-year-old guard has popped for at least three treys in 10 of 12 games since the All-Star break, averaging 21.8 points, 4.3 boards, 4.3 assists and 4.1 threes over that stretch.