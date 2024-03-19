Curry finished with 27 points (8-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 119-112 loss to the Knicks.

Curry's 27 points outdid the the other four members of the starting five, who only managed an aggregate total of 25 points. The Warriors had to rely on the bench to make up for the first unit's regression, and the team won't be able to sustain itself with Curry as the only consistent producer.