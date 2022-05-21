Curry ended Friday's 126-117 victory over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with 32 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes.
Curry improved his stat line from Game 1 in which he scored 21 points, and his efforts helped carry the Warriors to a 2-0 lead in the series. The star point guard ended a drought of three games without clearing the 30-point mark, and he'll attempt to remain effective as the Warriors attempt to solidify their series lead during the upcoming pair of matchups in Dallas.
