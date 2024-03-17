Curry finished with 31 points (12-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 128-121 victory over the Lakers.

Curry returned to the hardwood after missing three straight games due to an ankle injury, and the star guard delivered a solid stat line even when factoring in that he struggled a bit with his three-point shooting. Curry has now scored at least 30 points in 25 different outings this season, and considering he didn't look rusty against the Lakers' suffocating defense, he could be in line for another productive action when facing the Knicks on Monday.