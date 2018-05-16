Warriors' Stephen Curry: Solid all-around line in Game One win
Curry totaled 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-106 victory over Houston.
Curry was solid without being spectacular Monday, chipping in across the board in the Game One victory. Curry only attempted five three-pointers, converting one of them, as he managed to find his way to the basket with some regularity. His aggressiveness is a nice indication that he is feeling fully healthy which in itself, is a worrying sign for the Rockets. The Warriors will look to consolidate their lead on Wednesday and Curry will almost certainly look to be more involved, especially on the offensive end of the floor.
