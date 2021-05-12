Curry finished Tuesday's 122-116 victory over the Suns with 21 points (7-22 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes.

The sharpshooter has been surprisingly dull from three-point range over his past two games, going a combined 4-for-24 from beyond the arc. He has averaged 28.5 points and 6.0 assists over that span, however, and Golden State has pulled off victories over the top two teams in the Western Conference. There's little reason to believe that Curry's struggles from deep will extend much longer -- he is shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range on the season and leads the NBA with 5.3 treys per contest.