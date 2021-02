Curry posted 24 points (7-21 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 win over the Pacers.

Curry managed to lead the team in scoring despite an abysmal showing from beyond the arc, but his lone three-pointer allowed his streak of 94 consecutive games with a three to continue. Curry flirted with triple-double numbers with an excellent showing in assists and rebounds, further padding his fantasy totals.