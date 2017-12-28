Warriors' Stephen Curry: Targeting Saturday for return
Curry (ankle) is taking part in a scrimmage Thursday and is targeting a return for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Melissa Rohlin of Bay Area News Group reports.
Coach Steve Kerr essentially confirmed that Curry will remain out tomorrow and then if all goes well with the increase in activity, Curry should be back in the lineup Saturday. Look for official confirmation come game day, though fantasy owners should get ready to activate him in the near future. Curry could have some restrictions early on following an extended absence, so that will be something to look out for once he does get the green light. Look for the likes of Shaun Livingston and Patrick McCaw to once again have an expanded role Friday, before seeing a much smaller workload when Curry returns Saturday.
