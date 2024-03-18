Gabriel became a free agent Monday after his 10-day contract with the Grizzlies expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Gabriel spent the past week and a half with Memphis and played double-digit minutes in each of his five appearances. He averaged 3.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. He'll be eligible to sign another 10-day contract with the team if both parties are interested. Given that two-way player Trey Jemison is approaching his maximum allotted active games total for the season, the Grizzlies could be incentivized to retain Gabriel as a backup option behind starting center Jaren Jackson.