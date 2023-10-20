Gabriel was waived by the Celtics on Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Gabriel signed with the Celtics at the start of October but won't be on the roster to open the regular season. He played in 68 games for the Lakers last season and averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game.
