Gabriel agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Gabriel appeared in 68 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 15.1 minutes per contest With the Celtics dealing away Robert Williams to Portland earlier Sunday, the addition of Gabriel gives the team more depth in the frontcourt. Expect Gabriel to battle with Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta for backup minutes in the frontcourt behind the Celtics' top two big men, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.
