The Grizzlies agreed to a 10-day contract with Gabriel on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Gabriel has spent time with the G League's Wisconsin Herd this season. However, the 26-year-old big man averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15.1 minutes across 68 appearances for the Lakers in 2022-23. Gabriel will likely provide much-needed frontcourt depth for a Grizzlies team ravaged by injuries.