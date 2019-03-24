Wizards' Bobby Portis: Grabs double-double in loss

Portis scored 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Heat.

The Wizards' new starting frontcourt of Portis and Thomas Bryant each recorded double-doubles in this one, which should give coach Scott Brooks the confidence to continue the experiment. Portis now has five double-doubles in 15 games since moving into the starting five, averaging 13.9 points, 8.4 boards, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.1 assists over that stretch.