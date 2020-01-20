Wizards' Bradley Beal: Goes for 29 in win

Beal had 29 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3PT, 7-8 FT) and six assists in 33 minutes during Monday's win over Detroit.

Beal once again led the way for the Wizards, who improved to 9-11 at home on the year. He led the team in shot attempts and was one of only two players (Ian Mahinmi) to top 20 points. The contest marked Beal's fourth game back from an injury that cost him seven games in December and early January.