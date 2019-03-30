Wizards' Bradley Beal: Plays 39 minutes Friday
Beal had 34 points (13-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 128-124 loss to the Jazz.
Beal had been questionable heading into Friday but took his place in the starting lineup, finishing with 34 points in 39 minutes. There is continued discussion around potentially resting Beal down the stretch and perhaps Sunday will be that day. Owners are going to have to simply hope he takes the floor on what will be the final day of the season for many. Looking ahead to next season, Beal is likely to be a player to target in the second round of many drafts, especially with John Wall (Achilles) set to miss the majority of the season.
