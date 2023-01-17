Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Beal has missed five consecutive contests and eight of Washington's past nine games due to a hamstring injury. The superstar guard was reportedly practicing Sunday, so it appears he's on track to return soon. However, his official availability for Wednesday's game likely won't surface until closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will miss fifth straight•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Monday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Resuming basketball activities•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Out at least three games•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Aggravates hamstring injury Tuesday•