Beal (back) is questionable to return in Tuesday's game versus the Pistons.

Beal exited Tuesday's game late in the first quarter due to back tightness. Beal was not seen limping off the court and does not appear to have any serious injury. Will Barton, Delon Wright, and potentially even Johnny Davis could see extended minutes if Beal misses any time. Barton started the second half Monday in Beal's place.