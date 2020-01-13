Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 25 in return
Beal (lower leg) tallied 25 points (11-25 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 loss to the Jazz.
Beal returned to the starting five after sitting seven of the last eight games with a lower leg injury. With two full days to rest and recover in advance of Wednesday's matchup versus the Bulls, Beal will have a decent chance to deliver a bounce-back performance against a squad missing two of its top defenders (Wendell Carter and Otto Porter).
