Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles in Tuesday's loss

Beal had 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Beal had a poor game by his standards, finishing with nearly as many giveaways (four) as assists while struggling with his shot. He has been incredibly good thus far this season, so fantasy owners likely have to cut him some slack after this one. Beal will look to bounce back during Wednesday's matchup versus a Suns team that's expecting Ricky Rubio (back) to play but Aron Baynes (hip) to sit, and Phoenix has really struggled to get stops with Baynes out.