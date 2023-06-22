Gallinari was traded to the Wizards as part of a three-team trade surrounding Kristaps Porzingis, Marcus Smart and Tyus Jones. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After opting into his player option last week, Gallinari is headed to Washington as part of the blockbuster trade. He is joined by Tyus Jones and Mike Muscala as newcomers to the Wizards roster. After missing the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL in his left knee it's likely that Gallinari will make a full recovery and be good to go for the 2023-24 campaign. However, it's unclear where the 33-year-old will fit in amongst a Wizards team that likely won't return any of their top three scorers from last season and look to be headed toward a full rebuild.