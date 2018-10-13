Wizards' Devin Robinson: Scores 23 points in preseason finale
Robinson poured in 23 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions.
Robinson put on an incredible display, showcasing his raw athleticism on alley-oops and highlight plays galore. With that being said, as a two-way player he'll likely be plying his trade in the G League for most of 2018-19.
