Robinson poured in 23 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions.

Robinson put on an incredible display, showcasing his raw athleticism on alley-oops and highlight plays galore. With that being said, as a two-way player he'll likely be plying his trade in the G League for most of 2018-19.