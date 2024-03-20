Butler registered 15 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 137-114 loss to the Rockets.

Butler put forth his best game of the season, continuing to see an enlarged role down the stretch. He has now played at least 20 minutes in three straight games, averaging 9.3 points and 5.3 assists in that time. He isn't someone we ned to be prioritizing just yet but if his role sticks much longer, he could be worth a flier in slightly deeper formats.