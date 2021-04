Robinson will start Thursday's game against Detroit if Bradley Beal (hip) is unable to play, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Robinson has already made a pair of starts with Beal missing the last two games, so if the All-Star is once again ruled out, the Wizards will stick the same lineup. In Tuesday's loss to Charlotte, Robinson saw a season-high 36 minutes and posted 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal.