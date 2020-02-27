Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Drains go-ahead trey late
Robinson recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Nets.
Robinson splashed the go-ahead trey inside the final 10 seconds, stepping up in the clutch in an important game that helps keep Washington's playoff hopes alive. Robinson is capable of occupying either guard spot and the Wizards play plenty of smaller lineups, so the sophomore may keep earning decent minutes.
