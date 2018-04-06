Wizards' Marcin Gortat: 10 and 7 in loss

Gortat accounted for 10 points (5-9 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one block during the Wizards' 119-115 loss at Cleveland on Thursday.

Gortat's nine field goal attempts Thursday were his highest total since discharging nine on March. 27 against the Spurs and as a result, was able to finish in double figures. The Polish product is contributing 8.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his 11th NBA season.

