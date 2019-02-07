Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Waived by Clippers
Gortat was waived by the Clippers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Gortat's role fluctuated heavily throughout the season, including DNP-CDs. So his departure from a now-rebuilding team isn't surprising. Overall, he appeared in 47 games with the Clippers, averaging 5.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.0 minutes. It's possible he lands somewhere on the buyout market.
