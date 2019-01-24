Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Nears double-double in win
Gortat finished with 10 points (5-9 FG), eight rebounds and one assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Heat.
Gortat finished in double-figures for the second time in 2019 in his return to the starting lineup. He'd received little run in the reserve role, playing just 12 total minutes over two games. While the uptick in minutes and production are promising, Gortat's averaging just 16.2 minutes per game this season, and due to depth of the Clippers' frontcourt, doesn't have a large enough opportunity to produce fantasy-relevant numbers consistently.
