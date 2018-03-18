Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Scores 18 points Saturday
Gortat scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-6 FT) to go with eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 109-102 win against Indiana.
After going five games since the last time he scored in double-figures, Gortat exploded for his highest scoring night since his season-high 21 points on January 3. In addition, the center racked up eight boards to complete what was an all-around impressive statistical night. However, offensive consistency has not been Gortat's strong suit this season. Since scoring in double figures in each of the first five games of the season, he has only hit double-digits in as many as four straight games once since then. Other than that, there have been long stretches of offensive futility leading to his 8.4 points per game average this season.
