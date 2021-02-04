Wagner (coach's decision) didn't see the court Wednesday in the Wizards' 103-100 win over the Heat.

After logging double-digit minutes in each of the Wizards' last three games, Wagner fell out of the rotation with head coach Scott Brooks electing to get by with only two centers (Robin Lopez and Alex Len). Brooks likely won't keep Wagner outside of his rotation for good, but since his minutes are going to be difficult to predict on a game-by-game basis, the 23-year-old doesn't look as though he'll be reliable option in 12-team leagues.