Coach Scott Brooks said Saturday that Wagner (ankle) has resumed running and is taking part in conditioning work, but the big man has yet to receive clearance to practice.

Meanwhile, Brooks noted that rookie Rui Hachimura (groin) has returned to full practice and could be available for game action by the end of the upcoming week. With Brooks acknowledging that Wagner's potential return is further away, fantasy managers who have been stashing the second-year center out of Michigan during his extended absence shouldn't expect him back before early February at the soonest. Wagner has been out since Dec. 10 with a sprained left ankle.