Baldwin closed Sunday's 132-122 loss to Boston with 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals over 33 minutes.

Baldwin hit on four threes for the first time in Washington's regular-season finale. He played 30-plus minutes in each of the Wizards' last four games, and over that span he averaged 16.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.8 steals over 36.3 minutes per game.