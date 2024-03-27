Baldwin will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Deni Avdija (illness) and Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) are back in the starting lineup Wednesday, so Baldwin will return to the second unit where his value will take a sizeable dip. As a reserve, Baldwin can't be considered a viable target in most leagues.
More News
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Joins starting five•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Headed to bench Thursday•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Well-rounded outing in first start•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Will start Sunday•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Struggles continue•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Recalled to NBA•