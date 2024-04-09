Baldwin will start Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

It's not a surprise to see Baldwin get a shot with the starting lineup. During Sunday's 130-122 loss to the Raptors, Baldwin produced 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes. Johnny Davis will head back to the bench with this news.