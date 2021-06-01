Westbrook mustered 19 points (3-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals across 42 minutes in Monday's Game 4 win over the 76ers.

Westbrook struggled massively from the floor, but he took advantage of his elite ability to get to the charity stripe to finish with his second-best scoring output of the series. This was also his second straight triple-double, and the star point guard is averaging 17.8 points, 12.3 assists and 11.0 rebounds per game during the current series.