Westbrook (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the 76ers.

Westbrook played through the issue during Games 3 and 4, and he averaged 22.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 1.0 steals but shot just 32.4 percent from the field. It would be surprising if he sat out with the Wizards down 3-1 in the series.