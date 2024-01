Jemison agreed to a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jemison has spent the 2023-24 season with the G League's Birmingham Squadron up to this point, averaging 13.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.3 minutes across nine appearances. He'll likely compete for depth minutes at Washington's center spot behind Daniel Gafford (concussion) and Marvin Bagley.