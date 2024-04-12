Vukcevic (knee) will start Friday's game against the Bulls.

Richaun Holmes (toe) and Marvin Bagley (knee) remain out, so Vukcevic will slide back into the starting lineup following a one-game absence due to left knee soreness. Over his last four appearances (three starts), Vukcevic has averaged 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 24.8 minutes per game.