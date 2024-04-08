Vukcevic provided 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 23 minutes during Sunday's 130-122 loss to the Raptors.

The rookie center continues to turn heads for Washington. The frontcourt has been crushed by injuries, so Vukcevic could continue to log heavy minutes to close out the regular season. Over his last four games, Vukcevic has posted averages of 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers.