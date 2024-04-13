Vukcevic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics with a right ankle sprain.
This is a new issue for Washington, and it's a tough blow for the Wizards because they are already dealing with a ton of injuries. The rookie center has averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers over his last five games.
