Vukcevic is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee soreness.

Vukcevic has scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 24.8 minutes during that stretch. He's one of five Wizards listed as questionable, so it's unclear what Washington's rotation will look like at this point.