Vukcevic closed Wednesday's 125-120 loss to the Lakers with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes.

Vukcevic got the start Wednesday due to Richaun Holmes (toe) and Marvin Bagley (knee) ruled out. While Vukcevic didn't see as much playing time as he did Tuesday against the Bucks, he managed to score in double digits for the third straight game. With Bagley considered week-to-week and Holmes still dealing with his injury, Vukcevic could be the starting center for the Wizards for the rest of the regular season.