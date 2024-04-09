Share Video

Link copied!

Vukcevic (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Minnesota.

Vukcevic, Richaun Holmes (toe) and Marvin Bagley (knee) are all out, so Anthony Gill, Eugene Omoruyi and Patrick Baldwin are all candidates for increased playing time in Washington's frontcourt. Vukcevic's next chance to suit up will come Friday versus Chicago.

More News