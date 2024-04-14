Share Video

Vukcevic (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against Boston.

Vukcevic's abridged rookie campaign will culminate in 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.3 minutes across 10 appearances. The Serbian big profiles as a notable component of Washington's youth movement and frontcourt rotation next season.

