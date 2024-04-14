Vukcevic (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against Boston.
Vukcevic's abridged rookie campaign will culminate in 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.3 minutes across 10 appearances. The Serbian big profiles as a notable component of Washington's youth movement and frontcourt rotation next season.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Back in starting lineup•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Ruled out•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Flashes upside in loss•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Scores 15 points in first NBA start•