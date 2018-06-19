2018 Outlook: Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill is expected to return as the starting quarterback for the Dolphins this year after missing the 2017 season with a knee injury. This will again be another prove-it year for Tannehill for the Dolphins and Fantasy owners, but he will only be drafted as a No. 2 option at best in the majority of leagues. Tannehill loses his No. 1 receiver in Jarvis Landry, who was traded to Cleveland. And he has to develop a rapport with new targets in Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola and rookie tight end Mike Gesicki while proving he's back to full health. Tannehill has shown flashes of being a solid Fantasy quarterback before, and in 2016 before first hurting his knee he had at least 22 Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his final five games. Hopefully, he can pick up from that point and have a breakout year in 2018, although we're skeptical. He's only worth a late-round flier in deeper Fantasy leagues.