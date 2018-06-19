2018 Outlook: Ryan Tannehill
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins
Ryan Tannehill is expected to return as the starting quarterback for the Dolphins this year after missing the 2017 season with a knee injury. This will again be another prove-it year for Tannehill for the Dolphins and Fantasy owners, but he will only be drafted as a No. 2 option at best in the majority of leagues. Tannehill loses his No. 1 receiver in Jarvis Landry, who was traded to Cleveland. And he has to develop a rapport with new targets in Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola and rookie tight end Mike Gesicki while proving he's back to full health. Tannehill has shown flashes of being a solid Fantasy quarterback before, and in 2016 before first hurting his knee he had at least 22 Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his final five games. Hopefully, he can pick up from that point and have a breakout year in 2018, although we're skeptical. He's only worth a late-round flier in deeper Fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...