2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings: Proven expert loving Deebo Samuel, Fading Doug Baldwin

Now that the NFL Draft has concluded, 2019 Fantasy football rankings are taking shape. For the Cardinals, the hope will be that quarterback Kyler Murray will have a major impact on a team that won just three games last year. His boom-or-bust prospects in Kliff Kingsbury's offense will make him a hot commodity in 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings. Optimal best ball strategy requires you to focus on upside, and there will be several 2019 best ball rookies who make a major impact this season. But before you make any hasty decisions on who to target and who to fade, consult the Fantasy football best ball rankings 2019 from SportsLine's Jen Ryan. She's updated her best ball rankings 2019 after the draft and identified key players to keep an eye on.

Ryan is a contributor at FootballDiehards and on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series," so if there's anybody who can help you win your best ball league, it's her.

Now she's studied the latest offseason signings, trades and cuts and has revealed her post-draft 2019 NFL best ball rankings and picks. They're a must see for any best ball player.

We can tell you Ryan is eyeing new 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was selected with the No. 36 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Samuel had a strong career at South Carolina as a physical slot receiver who runs violently after the catch. The upside of that skillset in Kyle Shanahan's offense already has Fantasy football owners buzzing. Samuel scored 23 touchdowns and accounted for more than 2,200 yards from scrimmage with the Gamecocks. If San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, Samuel could shoot up Fantasy football best ball rankings everywhere.

On the other end of the spectrum: Ryan is fading Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who is contemplating retirement due to lingering injuries and whose reps could be cut into by rookie D.K. Metcalf even if he does return. Baldwin has only missed five games in his career, but has dealt with a concussion, ankle issues, hamstring strains and several other injuries.

Since his final game of the regular season, he's had surgeries to remedy a knee issue, a shoulder injury and a sports hernia. Now it's being reasonably questioned whether he'll play again and he's plummeting down Fantasy football rankings 2019 because of it.

